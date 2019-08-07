One of the common things that prospective homeowners are looking for is space not only for themselves, but also enough space to host friends and family. As summer rolls on, many are gathering in their homes to celebrate the season before going back to the hustle and bustle that the school year brings.
This week, we’re showing off three homes that offer plenty of space to entertain: an open floor plan co-op in Forest Hills, a completely updated co-op in Douglaston and a ranch in Sands Point with a huge yard and in-ground pool.
MLS: 3152027
94-11 69th Ave. 203, Forest Hills, NY 11375
Listing Price: $758,000
Details: This Forest Hills co-op boasts an open floor plan and immaculate details. Features include two bedrooms, two full bathrooms with custom showers, a living room/dining room combo, a chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a quartz countertop island, hardwood floors throughout, an in-unit washer and dryer and tons of recessed lighting. The high ceilings and corner location offer tons of natural light and lots of space to entertain friends and family.
For more information, contact listing agent Roberta (Sandi) Raciti at 516-343-1609.
MLS: 3153327
38-30 Douglaston Pkwy 4F&4G, Douglaston, NY 11363
Listing Price: $948,000
Details: This one-of-a-kind, pet-friendly co-op in Douglaston has been immaculately updated and maintained with fixtures that any homebuyer will love. Features include three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living room, a formal dining room, a gourmet kitchen with two sinks, a Wolf stove, granite countertops, and wine cooler, plus an in-unit washer and dryer. The co-op has tons of windows, allowing for natural light to fill the space.
For more information, contact listing agents Jane Stewart at 917-825-4813 or Kiki Soletic at 516-993-4836.
MLS: 3152940
169 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point, NY 11050
Listing Price: $1,995,000
Details: This expanded ranch in Sands Point sits comfortably on 2.2 acres of property, giving you plenty of space to live in. Features include five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a full, finished basement, an attached three-car garage, and two fireplaces. When you step into the backyard, you’ll find a huge in-ground pool, plus plenty of yard space left over to entertain guests.
For more information, contact listing agent John Benetos at 917-837-1145.
