Two free nights of jazz coming to the streets of Forest Hills this month

Two jazz acts will take the stage and put on free shows in Forest Hills‘ restaurant row this month.

On Aug. 15 and Aug. 22, the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce is kicking off their 15th season of Jazz Thursdays Live Free Concerts. Each night, a jazz act will perform from 70th Road between Queens Boulevard and Austin Street from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free and seating is available for guests. This concert season is dedicated to musicians William Brown and Lois Brown, who both passed away this year and were the inspiration for the concerts.

On Aug. 15, Richard Boulger’s After Hours Band will take the stage for a night of fun. The band brings together seven talented Jazz Fusion musicians who have toured with the late Prince, Paul McCartney, Aerosmith, Dizzy Gillespie and more.

The Bartlett Jazz Ensemble will perform on Aug. 22. Having opened for jazz greats Miles Davis, Wynton Marsalis and Jennifer Holliday, to name just a few, the ensemble has a modern sound that will surely bring you on an unforgettable jazz journey.

For more information, visit jazzthursdayslive.com.