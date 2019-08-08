Commuter van stop relocated to original location following completion of One Flushing Development

The Downtown Flushing commuter van stop has returned to its original location at 41st Avenue and Main Street, announced the New York City Department of Transportation.

“The station was relocated in 2017 to a temporary stop on Sanford Avenue due to the construction of the One Flushing Development,” said Nicole Garcia, DOT Queens Borough commissioner, who thanked City Councilman Peter Koo and his office for their assistance in coordinating the relocation with the community.

While the location at Sanford Avenue offered a viable temporary stop, DOT moved the stop back to 41st Avenue on Aug. 5, after the development’s opening. DOT will continue to work with local stakeholders as the new curb space is updated.

“Commuter vans offer a great alternative to the city’s more traditional modes of transportation, and offer competitive prices and convenience in the busy downtown Flushing transportation hub,” Koo said. “Thank you to the DOT for working with our community to make sure this transition period goes smoothly as we relocate the bus stops and coordinate with city agencies and local businesses.”