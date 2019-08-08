Man sought for stabbing victim five times after an argument in Woodside: cops

Cops are looking for a suspect who stabbed a man multiple times following an argument in a Woodside park.

Authorities say that at 10:25 p.m. on Aug. 6, a 39-year-old man got into an argument with an unidentified man at John Downing Park, located at the corner of 51st Street and 43rd Avenue. The argument turned physical when the unknown man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times on left knee, right chest, left wrist, left arm and armpit.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition. It is not immediately clear what the initial argument was about or if the suspect and victim knew each other.

The suspect is described as a 30 year old Hispanic man with a black pony tail, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sneakers, black shirt with white lettering in front of the shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept strictly confidential.