St. Albans man sentenced in barbershop shooting that left his former friend injured in 2018: DA

A St. Albans man will spend two decades in prison after he was found guilty of shooting and wounding a former acquaintance outside of a Laurelton barbershop last year, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

David Francis, 24, was convicted of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on June 13. He was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison to be followed by five years’ post release supervision.

“The defendant in this case cold-heartedly shot and could have killed a man he once considered a friend,” said acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “The victim suffered serious injuries during the shooting and had to have surgery. The sentence imposed by the Court is appropriate.”

According to trial records, Francis called the victim, 29-year-old Khaleel Williams, at 9 p.m. on June 13, 2018 in an effort to settle a dispute over a car. Francis asked Williams to meet him at a barbershop located on Merrick Boulevard and 228th Street in Laurelton.

After Williams entered the shop, Francis started an argument with him, which ultimately turned physical. Williams was thrown out of the barbershop, and Francis followed him outside and demanded money for the car.

When Williams refused, Francis pulled out a gun and fired once at Williams, striking him in the face. Williams fled the scene and an eye witness took him to a nearby EMS stationhouse. Williams sustained extensive facial and mouth wounds and got surgery in July 2018 to get the bullet, which was lodged near a major artery, removed from his mouth.