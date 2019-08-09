Cops expand investigation into a string of violent robberies by three crooks in South Ozone Park

Cops are looking for public assistance in identifying three men in connection with a string of assaults and robberies in South Ozone Park.

The first incident took place around 4:05 a.m. July 10, in front of 117th Street and 111th Avenue, where a 68-year-old male victim was walking when he was approached by three unidentified males, according to police.

The males proceeded to punch and kick the victim before stripping his backpack and took $20. The males fled in an unknown direction and the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The second incident took place at 10:20 p.m. July 29, when the three male perpetrators approached a 34-year-old male at 111-17 Lefferts Blvd., punched him in the face and head, and removed his wallet, according to police.

The perpetrators fled the scene on foot.

Both incidents were reported to the 106th Precinct.

The NYPD is asking the public for assistance identifying the males in the attached video and photos wanted for questioning in connection to two robberies that occurred within the confines of the 106th Precinct.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-57-74782. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.