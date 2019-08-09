Corona man faces murder charges for allegedly stabbing his wife at Jackson Heights salon

Photo via Google Maps

A Corona man is facing life in prison for allegedly fatally stabbing his wife inside of a Jackson Heights nail salon earlier this week, prosecutors announced Friday.

William Rivas, 39, was arraigned via video link from NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital on charges of second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Rivas is currently being held without bail and is due to return to court on Sept. 20.

If convicted, Rivas faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

“This crime is a horrific act of domestic violence,” said acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “The defendant in this case allegedly burst into the salon as his wife worked and mercilessly stabbed her  to death in front of horrified onlookers. The defendant –  now in custody – faces the possibility of spending his life behind bars for his alleged actions.”

According to charges, Rivas entered Tu S’tilo Salon, located at 93-05 37th Ave., shortly before 7 p.m. on Aug. 7. Once inside, he allegedly approached his estranged wife, 35-year-old Carmen Iris Santiago, and stabbed her multiple times in the torso.

After receiving a call about the stabbing, officers from the 115th Precinct allegedly found Rivas laying on top of his wife’s body. EMS rushed Santiago to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police took Rivas into custody and he was ultimately taken to New York–Presbyterian Hospital Queens for treatment for lacerations to his arms that were sustained during the attack.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
St. Albans man sentenced in barbershop shooting that left his former friend injured in 2018: DA
St. Albans man sentenced in barbershop shooting that left his former friend injured in 2018: DA
Rosedale lawyer charged for allegedly stealing $200K in escrow funds from a Brooklyn home sale
Rosedale lawyer charged for allegedly stealing $200K in escrow funds from a Brooklyn home sale
Popular Stories
Oh rats! This report outlines which Queens neighborhoods had the most rodent complaints
Flushing Meadows playground disinfected after 32 are sickened with bacterial infection linked to water outlets
Manslaughter charges for Woodhaven man who fatally struck man with car last month


Skip to toolbar