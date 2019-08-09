Corona man faces murder charges for allegedly stabbing his wife at Jackson Heights salon

A Corona man is facing life in prison for allegedly fatally stabbing his wife inside of a Jackson Heights nail salon earlier this week, prosecutors announced Friday.

William Rivas, 39, was arraigned via video link from NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital on charges of second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Rivas is currently being held without bail and is due to return to court on Sept. 20.

If convicted, Rivas faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

“This crime is a horrific act of domestic violence,” said acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “The defendant in this case allegedly burst into the salon as his wife worked and mercilessly stabbed her to death in front of horrified onlookers. The defendant – now in custody – faces the possibility of spending his life behind bars for his alleged actions.”

According to charges, Rivas entered Tu S’tilo Salon, located at 93-05 37th Ave., shortly before 7 p.m. on Aug. 7. Once inside, he allegedly approached his estranged wife, 35-year-old Carmen Iris Santiago, and stabbed her multiple times in the torso.

After receiving a call about the stabbing, officers from the 115th Precinct allegedly found Rivas laying on top of his wife’s body. EMS rushed Santiago to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police took Rivas into custody and he was ultimately taken to New York–Presbyterian Hospital Queens for treatment for lacerations to his arms that were sustained during the attack.