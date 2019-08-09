International food hall set to open its doors in renovated Astoria warehouse this fall

An international food hall is expected to open its doors in Astoria sometime this fall, according to recent reports.

According to Eater NY, World Artisan Market will be located inside an 18,000-square-foot renovated warehouse at 34-39 31st St. While an exact opening date has not been announced, the hall is expected to open in the fall.

Reports say that the multi-restaurant hall is has already secured Sotto La Luna, an Italian restaurant and gelato shop, and Elevenses Viennoiserie, a French-Scandinavian bakery. World Artisan Market is also signed on restaurants that will bring a variety of flavors to the venue, including Korean, Indian, Caribbean, African, French, American, Middle Eastern and Eastern European.

The building will have 16,000-square-feet of interior space and 2,000-square-feet of outdoor space. While a tenant hasn’t been secured for the outdoor space yet, reports say that the space could be dedicated for outdoor dining space or a potential beer garden.