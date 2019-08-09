Planet Fitness signs lease to open its first Long Island City location in 2020

A popular fitness chain signed a lease to open its first Long Island City location next year.

Planet Fitness is set to occupy more than 18,000 square feet at Alta+, a new luxury apartment building in the Queens Plaza section of the neighborhood. Located at 29-22 Northern Blvd., the gym will occupy 4,375 square feet on the ground floor and 13,896 square feet on the lower level of the complex.

The gym, trademarked as a “Judgement Free Zone” since 1992, is expected to open for business in 2020.

“Planet Fitness signing a lease at 29-22 Northern Boulevard speaks volumes about the health of the Long Island City market,” said Steven E. Baker, president of Winick Realty Group. “They are an excellent indicator of the continuing growth and excitement that surrounds this market and we are confident that their tenancy will bring a new flock of retail tenants to the Queens Plaza neighborhood.”

Baker and Winick Realty Group’s Thomas Galo represented landlord Simon Baron Development in the long-term lease transactions, while Planet Fitness was represented by Richard Chera, managing director at Crown Acquisitions. This is the third successful lease for the property by Baker and Galo — the pair have already leased 9,000 square feet on the second floor of Alta+ to Playhouse Daycare as well as 1,700 square feet on the ground floor to a dentistry.

“Planet Fitness is not just going to be a great amenity for the building but also for the surrounding community,” said Galo. “New developments are bringing new residents and young families every day, in addition to the many professionals working at the nearby JetBlue headquarters, WeWork location and Macy’s/Bloomingdale’s corporate offices.”

Baker and Galo are continuing to market the remaining 15,722 square feet of ground-floor retail in the building. The building features 111 feet of frontage and 21-foot ceilings. For more information about Winick Realty Group, visit www.winick.com.