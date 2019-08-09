Two gunmen visit a Flushing home and swipe cash from man: cops

Police need the public’s help in finding two armed robbers who paid a visit to a Flushing home earlier this week and stole cash from a male victim.

On Aug. 8, the NYPD released video of the perpetrators responsible for the holdup that occurred at 6:23 p.m. on Aug. 5 at a residence in the vicinity of 157th Street and 26th Avenue, a few blocks north of Bowne Park.

According to law enforcement sources, the two culprits made their way inside the home and confronted a 33-year-old man. They displayed firearms and demanded cash.

Moments later, police noted, the thieves fled the scene with $200 in currency.

The incident was reported to the 109th Precinct; there were no injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the robbery remain under investigation. Police sources said there was no indication that the victim knew the perpetrators.

As shown in the video footage, one of the suspects wore a dark-colored baseball cap, a patterned t-shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes. His cohort wore a dark-colored baseball cap, a blue-and-white camouflage t-shirt, black-and-yellow pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.