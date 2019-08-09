Two gunmen visit a Flushing home and swipe cash from man: cops

Screenshots of video courtesy of NYPD
The two suspects wanted for a robbery at a Flushing home on Aug. 5.

Police need the public’s help in finding two armed robbers who paid a visit to a Flushing home earlier this week and stole cash from a male victim.

On Aug. 8, the NYPD released video of the perpetrators responsible for the holdup that occurred at 6:23 p.m. on Aug. 5 at a residence in the vicinity of 157th Street and 26th Avenue, a few blocks north of Bowne Park.

According to law enforcement sources, the two culprits made their way inside the home and confronted a 33-year-old man. They displayed firearms and demanded cash.

Moments later, police noted, the thieves fled the scene with $200 in currency.

The incident was reported to the 109th Precinct; there were no injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the robbery remain under investigation. Police sources said there was no indication that the victim knew the perpetrators.

As shown in the video footage, one of the suspects wore a dark-colored baseball cap, a patterned t-shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes. His cohort wore a dark-colored baseball cap, a blue-and-white camouflage t-shirt, black-and-yellow pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Armed crook steals cash and cellphone during early morning robbery at an Astoria shop
Armed crook steals cash and cellphone during early morning robbery at an Astoria shop
Cops arrest Beach Channel woman for role in string of violent robberies in Glendale and Ozone Park
Cops arrest Beach Channel woman for role in string of violent robberies in Glendale and Ozone Park
Popular Stories
Oh rats! This report outlines which Queens neighborhoods had the most rodent complaints
Flushing Meadows playground disinfected after 32 are sickened with bacterial infection linked to water outlets
Manslaughter charges for Woodhaven man who fatally struck man with car last month


Skip to toolbar