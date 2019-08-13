Bike-riding crook breaks into South Ozone Park home and takes purse containing cash and valuables: cops

Cops are looking for a bike-riding burglar who broke into a South Ozone Park home and took off with cash and personal items.

According to police, at 10 p.m. on Aug. 7, an unknown man entered a residence of a 50-year-old woman in the vicinity of Sutter Avenue and 118th Street through the back door. While there were no signs of forced entry, according to the NYPD, it is unknown if the door was locked or not.

Once inside, the suspect took the victim’s purse, which contained a watch, $1,300, passport, $400 gift card, credit cards and a cellphone, before fleeing the scene. The incident was later reported to the 106th Precinct, who released photos of the suspect on Twitter on Aug. 11.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call the 106th Precinct at 718-845-2261.