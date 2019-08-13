Following attempted Bayside house break-in, cops and civic association remind residents to stay vigilant

Police and a Bayside civic group are urging residents to stay vigilant following an attempted house break-in on Monday afternoon.

On Aug. 12 around 2:40 p.m., the 111th Precinct reported that an unidentified man tried entering an open back window of a house on Springfield Boulevard and 49th Avenue. According to both the precinct and the Bayside Hills Civic Association, the suspect fled when he saw the resident inside the home.

BHCA said they reported the incident to the 111th Precinct’s Captain John Hall, the commanding officer, and the NYPD robbery unit. Police responded to the report but did not apprehend the suspect.

“Our evidence collection team responded and swabbed for DNA; we are still looking for good video in the area,” said Hall.

According to the BHCA, the suspect is believed to be a short, Hispanic man last seen wearing a bandana. Anyone with information about the case can call the 111th Precinct at 718-279-5200.

The association and police advise all residents to check and lock their windows and doors before leaving the house. Other preventative measures include activating available alarm systems and reporting any suspicious activity.

“I’d like to encourage our residents to call immediately when things like this happen. This is a message you will hear at upcoming meetings,” Hall said.

Check the NYPD website to see a full list of tips to safeguard houses and apartments from intruders.