More Queens neighborhoods set for pesticide spraying this week as city continues war on mosquitoes

Areas of northeast and central Queens will undergo pesticide spraying this Thursday night as the city’s Health Department kicks up its battle against disease-carrying mosquitoes.

The spraying will take place in Auburndale, Corona, Flushing, Kew Gardens Hills, Murray Hill, Pomonok and Queensboro Hill beginning at about 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 and continuing until about 6 a.m. the next morning. Much of Flushing Meadows Corona Park is also included.

Trucks will travel the streets in the spray zone spreading Anvil 10+10 and/or DeltaGard insecticide, both of which aim to kill mosquitoes which may carry the West Nile virus, a potentially deadly infection. Low concentrations of the pesticides will be used, but the Health Department urges residents in the spray zone to remain indoors with the windows closed during the operation.

The spray zone is generally bounded on the north by Roosevelt Avenue, the Grand Central Parkway, the Long Island Rail Road’s Port Washington Branch, Delong Street, Sanford Avenue, Parsons Boulevard, 46th Avenue, 162nd Street, 43rd Avenue and Northern Boulevard; on the east by Utopia Parkway and 188th Street; on the south by the Long Island Expressway, Kissena Boulevard and Jewel Avenue; and on the west by the Grand Central Parkway, the Long Island Expressway, 99th Street, 50th Avenue and Junction Boulevard.

Risks of exposure to the pesticide are low for both humans and pets, but may trigger a rash or short-term eye or throat irritation. Thoroughly wash your skin and clothing if you’re exposed to the spray.

Residents in the spray zone should keep the windows closed and operate air conditioners with the vents closed to reduce exposure risks.

Additionally, anything left out during the spraying — including toys, lawn furniture and equipment — should be washed before reuse.

For more information, call 311 or visit nyc.gov/health/wnv.

Do your part to prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes by removing any standing water from your property. Keep all pools or outdoor saunas and tubs clean and chlorinated — and covered when not in use. Roof gutters and storm drains should also be kept clear of debris.

To prevent mosquito bites, use an approved insect repellant containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not for children under 3), or products that contain the active ingredient IR3535 whenever outside. Homeowners should also repair or replace screens with tears or holes to keep the bugs from coming inside.