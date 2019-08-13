Two men nabbed following Whitestone standoff after stealing car and leading cops on pursuit

Cops arrested a pair of thieves in Whitestone who attempted to steal a car and flee on foot last weekend.

New York State Police officers reported that on Aug. 11 at 2:35 p.m., they arrested 20-year-old Joshua Yu of Queens and 30-year-old David Yu of the Bronx during a stolen vehicle traffic stop.

While patrolling the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge, State Troopers stopped a black Chevy Trailblazer operated by Joshua Yu, which was reported as stolen. During the stop, the vehicle operator ran from police who arrested him following a search in the nearby area.

Residents took to social media during the incident and reported that Joshua Yu ran toward 14th Avenue and 150th Street in Whitestone. Police confirmed that he ran toward a house on 147th Street where they barricaded him in the yard until his arrest. Residents showed photos of police cars blocking off 14th Avenue between 148th and 149th streets.

Upon further investigation, troopers arrested David Yu for Ketamine possession and also found a baton in the car.

State police charged the pair with criminal possession of stolen property in the third and fourth degrees, which are class D and E felonies respectively. They were also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, which is a class D felony.

Cops charged Joshua Yu for obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, and criminal trespassing in the third degree, a class B misdemeanor.

David Yu was also charged for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, which is a class A misdemeanor.

Cops remanded the two to Queens Central Booking pending arraignment.