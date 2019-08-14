Crook shatters sleeping victim’s femur in an attempt to take his wallet in Woodside: cops

Photo via Google Maps, inset courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a man who robbed and attacked a sleeping man in Woodside last month.

According to authorities, at 5 a.m. on July 20 a 62-year-old man fell asleep on a bench outside of 50-18 Broadway. He awoke to an unknown man trying to take his wallet.

A struggle ensued and the suspect pulled out a firearm and struck the victim on his left thigh. The suspect then fled the scene with the victim’s cellphone and $110 in cash.

EMS took the victim, who suffered a shattered femur as a result, to Elmhurst Hospital Center in serious but stable condition.

Police released photos of the suspect taken from surveillance footage at the housing development:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

