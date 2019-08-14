Far Rockaway hospital provides kids with school supplies and health screenings in time for back to school

A Far Rockaway hospital is making sure that local children are ready for the upcoming school year in more ways than one.

On Aug. 2, Saint John’s Episcopal Hospital held its third annual Back to School Fair, where hundreds of kids got school supplies and free health checks.

The hospital provided backpacks, notebooks, pencils and other school supplies to more than 700 kids. Health insurers DentaQuest and HealthPlex provided around 160 children with free dental screenings while over 30 adults received blood pressure screenings. Additionally, more than 30 young people scheduled an annual physical exam at the event.

“By providing health screenings and school supplies, we are helping to enhance the health and wellbeing of the families we serve in our surrounding communities,” said Chief Executive Officer Jerry Walsh. “Studies indicate that there is a linkage between education and good health, and we want to set our community members on the path of leading a healthy lifestyle from a young age.”

SJEH in collaboration with the NYPD’s 101st Precinct treated attendees to a day of fun, complete with face painting, basketball, video games and a rock wall climb.

Over 40 vendors participated in the community event, including DentaQuest and HealthPlex, the Queens Public Library, the New York State Department of Health and FDNY, who educated families on fire safety.

“St. John’s has served the health care needs of the Rockaways for over 110 years. This is our community, and these are our community members,” said Renee Hastick-Motes, vice president of external affairs. “We want to do our part to help them be healthy. Plus, nothing warms the heart more than seeing the smiles on the faces of the children who were in attendance.”

Following Peninsula Hospital’s closure in 2012, SJEH has become the only institution providing emergency and ambulatory care to the Rockaways, Five Towns and southwestern Nassau County.

