Forest Hills and Flushing buildings among top apartment sellers in the first half of 2019

A new report took a look at which apartment buildings in the city have the highest amount of units sold in the first half of 2019.

PropertyShark recently released its Top 15 Best-Selling Residential Buildings in NYC in H1 2019 report. According to their findings, two buildings in Queens were among those that sold the most units in the first half of 2019.

While buildings in Manhattan and Brooklyn filled out the top half of the list, Queens’ The Sunrise Forest Hills came in at number nine, selling 33 units in the first half of the year. The seven-story building, located at 109-19 72nd Rd., is a new addition to the neighborhood and has a median price of $898,875 for the units sold, which is just below the neighborhood average.

Sitting at number 12 on PropertyShark’s ranking was Flushing’s 145-38 34th Ave., a seven-story condo development. The building, which came to the corner of 34th Avenue and 116th Street, sold 26 units in the first half of the year at a median price of $287,433.

To read the full report, visit propertyshark.com/Real-Estate-Reports/nyc-best-selling-buildings.