Liquid gold! Historic house hosts Honey Harvest in Flushing on Aug. 21

It’s the perfect place to teach children to beehive.

The Voelker Orth Museum hosts a Honey Harvest Festival on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In addition to a Victorian garden and bird sanctuary, the landmarked Flushing property features a large and very active bee colony. These city-slicker stingers are very busy in the summer, and this annual event celebrates their hard work. It’s also a great time for adults to learn how to harvest honey and design bee-friendly backyards. (Remember: these buzzy insects are great pollinators.) Meanwhile, youngsters can make candles from beeswax and create art inspired by queens, drones, and workers.

Attendees of all ages can sample nectar from different hives. They can also sip the time-honored house beverage, Betty’s Zip Punch, which was originally made from grapes harvested on the grounds.

Tickets cost $5 each, but an entire family can attend for $12 and children under age three can go for free.

Located about one block south of Northern Boulevard at 149-19 38th Ave., Voelker Orth strives to preserve and interpret the borough’s horticultural heritage, while also demonstrating life in Queens in the late 19th century. The two-story middle class house, which has period rooms and hosts rotating exhibitions, was purchased by German immigrant Conrad Voelcker (yes, the spelling is different) in the 1890s. He and his daughter, Theresa Voelker, spent countless hours in the Victorian garden, which still contains plants and bushes that were popular in the late 19th century. To honor the original greenskeepers, the vegetation is maintained with time-honored techniques, such as hand-pruning. No pesticides are allowed.

The venue attracts a lot of migrating birds — everything from common cardinals to hummingbirds, which are few and far between. Monarch butterflies often visit in August, too. Some might flutter over for the Honey Harvest Festival.

Images: Voelker Orth (top); Dina Antonucci (bottom)