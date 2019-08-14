New locker rooms, offices and lounges part of long-awaited renovations to Ridgewood’s 104th Precinct

The 104th Precinct will get overhauls after the NYPD Facilities Team revealed a plan to move the majority of desks out of the basement.

The third floor will not only have bathrooms for women, men and supervisors as well as the community affairs office and a civilian lounge. The auxiliary unit will also have its own locker room and an office on the third floor.

The domestic violence case office will also be brought out of the basement and moved to the second floor — which, according to a spokesman for Holden, will remain more or less the same.

Finally, the ground level will receive a new front desk and a new office for the commanding officer.

“‪While I’m still on a quest to find the NYPD 104th Precinct a new location, their current command needed a makeover. Happy that the NYPD Facilities Team have come up with a fantastic blueprint, and we hope to see work start up within the next few months,” Holden said.

Detective Thomas Bell of the 104th Precinct Community Affairs Unit told QNS the renovation is somewhat routine, with the Facilities Team making the rounds throughout the city.

Holden’s office said the design phase of the plan is underway, but completion of the project is scheduled for 2020.