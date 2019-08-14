From hi-ranches to colonials and everything in between, the Queens real estate market offers a number of homes that are perfect for any potential homebuyer.
This week, we’re showing off a Whitestone hi-ranch, a two-family home in Glendale and a co-op in Douglaston. Check out the details below and plan your visit.
MLS: 3154680
150-83 Powells Cove Blvd., Whitestone, NY 11357
Listing Price: $2,388,000
Details: Originally built in 2004, this immaculate hi-ranch sits comfortably in a Whitestone cul-de-sac. Features include four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and cathedral ceilings, a living room, dining room, an attached garage, and a full basement with an entertainment and office space. The two large balconies in the back offer incredible water views that will make you the envy of your friends and family.
For more information, contact listing agent Grace Kassimis at 917-843-4261.
MLS: 3153004
83-20 77th Ave., Glendale, NY 11385
Listing Price: $1,098,000
Details: Originally built in 1935, this two-family home in Glendale has been lovingly maintained. Features include four bedrooms, three bathrooms (two full, one half), a kitchen, living room and dining room in each unit, a finished basement, and a detached two-car garage. The private porch offers a nice spot to enjoy summer mornings and nights.
For more information, contact listing agent Irene Gringuz at 917-335-3950.
MLS: 3154365
42-30 Douglaston Pky. 5M, Douglaston, NY 11363
Listing Price: $448,000
Details: This co-op sits in a meticulously maintained building and boasts a private balcony and lots of sunlight. Features include two bedrooms, one full bathrooms, a kitchen, a combination living room/dining room, plus access to a fitness center and laundry facilities. Head out to the rest of the city with the nearby LIRR station, or stick close to home with the local shopping and dining.
For more information, contact listing agents Stephanie Danias at 516-848-6814 or Krystina Cuesta at 516-458-1121.
