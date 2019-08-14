Single-car crash on Middle Village street injures three girls riding in vehicle

Three people were injured on Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed into a pole in Middle Village.

Authorities say that at 2:22 p.m. on Aug. 14, the FDNY responded to a 911 call regarding a single car collision with multiple victims at 73rd Place and Cook Avenue.

Upon their arrival, first responders found three girls, who sources said were coming from nearby Christ the King High School, were in the car with trauma to their bodies.

EMS transported the victims to Elmhurst Hospital, where one victim is in critical condition. One of the girls is in serious condition while the third suffered minor injuries.

At this time, the cause of the crash is not known. The investigation is ongoing.