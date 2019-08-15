Cops investigating possible domestic dispute that took place in a Hollis home

Police are investigating a potential domestic incident that took place in Hollis on Wednesday night.

According to authorities, at 11:11 p.m. on Aug. 14 police responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at a home in the vicinity of 205th Street and Francis Lewis Blvd. Upon their arrival, officers from the 113th Precinct found a woman at the scene with minor injuries.

A report from the Citizen App stated that someone had broken into the house and attacked the victim with a broom, however the NYPD could not confirm these details at this time. Sources familiar with the investigation state that the incident is a possible domestic dispute.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

