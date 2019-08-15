Creep caught taking photos under a woman’s dress on staircase to Sunnyside 7 train station

Police need the public’s help in finding a creep who allegedly took dirty photos of a woman at a Sunnyside station on the 7 line this week.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at 4:50 a.m. on Aug. 12 at the 46th Street stop, located in the vicinity of Queens Boulevard and 46th Street.

According to authorities, a 52-year-old woman was walking up the staircase to the Manhattan-bound 7 train platform when she became aware of the suspect using his cellphone to photographer under her dress.

After being caught, the peeping tom fled out of the subway station in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 108th Precinct and NYPD Transit Bureau 20.

On Aug. 14, the NYPD released a photo and video footage of the creep. They described him as a man standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds who was last seen wearing a purple shirt and blue jeans, while carrying a purple backpack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.