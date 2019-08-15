Shoplifters threaten pharmacy worker in Ridgewood with knife while stealing vitamins: cops

The NYPD released video footage on Wednesday of two robbers who recently stole vitamin supplements at knifepoint from a pharmacy in Ridgewood.

Law enforcement sources said the incident occurred at 2:05 p.m. on July 28 inside the Rite Aid pharmacy located at 55-60 Myrtle Ave., near Summerfield Street.

According to police, the two suspects were observed removing numerous vitamin supplements — worth more than $140 — from the shelf and placing them in a backpack.

Authorities said a 41-year-old employee noticed the apparent theft and confronted the pair. When he did so, police noted, one of the perpetrators pulled out a knife and threatened to harm the worker.

The suspects then fled out of the store in an unknown direction, law enforcement sources said.

The incident was reported to the 104th Precinct; there were no injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the crooks’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.