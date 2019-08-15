This alleged tough guy broke teenager’s jaw for riding his bike on a Maspeth sidewalk: cops

Police are looking for a grown man who brutally punched a 16-year-old boy and shattered his jaw apparently because he rode his bicycle on the sidewalk in Maspeth.

Authorities said that at 4 p.m. on July 13, the teenage victim was riding his bike in front of a business on Fresh Pond Road near 60th Drive when an unknown man yelled “What are you doing on the sidewalk?” at the boy.

That led to a verbal argument, law enforcement sources said, which ended seconds later when the man punched the teenager multiple times in the face. He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 104th Precinct. Cops said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment for a broken jaw.

Law enforcement sources say that the suspect and the victim did not know each other prior to the incident.

Police described the assailant as a 40-year-old white man standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the assailant’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.