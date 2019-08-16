Armed crook steals cash and box truck from a delivery driver in Ridgewood: cops

Cops are looking for a crook who robbed a delivery man at gunpoint in Ridgewood and took off in the victim’s box truck on Thursday afternoon.

Police said that at 1:20 p.m. on Aug. 15, a deliveryman for the Brooklyn-based company Flatlands Transport made a delivery at a 99 cent store located at 357 St. Nicholas Ave., near Woodbine Street. After making the delivery, the driver received $4,452 in cash, which he secured in a black bag and returned to his box truck.

While the driver was sitting in his truck, law enforcement sources said, an unknown man came up to the driver’s side window and pulled out a black firearm, demanding the driver’s cash. After he took the cash, he told the victim to get out of the truck.

Authorities said the victim complied, and the suspect got into the box truck and fled the scene. The crook ultimately abandoned the box truck a couple of blocks away in front of a location on Palmetto Street near Cypress Avenue. He was last seen fleeing on foot southbound on Cypress Avenue.

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

Cops described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man with straight hair. He was last seen wearing silver jeans and a white shirt.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2735. All calls are kept confidential.