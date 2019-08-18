Latest subway creep in Queens followed woman onto E train in Briarwood and exposed junk to her in Woodside

Cops need the public’s help in finding a creep who followed a woman for a subway ride from Briarwood to Woodside and exposed his genitals to her while on board.

Police said the trouble began just before 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 9 when the suspect and victim, a 23-year-old woman, boarded a Manhattan-bound E train at the Briarwood station.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that the woman noticed that the perpetrator had followed her into the station and on board the train.

Moments later, authorities noted, the suspect sat across from the victim, then exposed his penis to her.

When the train arrived at the Northern Boulevard station in Woodside, police said, the victim yelled at the creep, then walked off the train and alerted the MTA conductor. Sources said the perpetrator was last seen exiting the E train at the 46th Street station.

The incident was reported to the 107th Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau.

On Aug. 17, the NYPD released a cellphone photo of the creep. He’s described as a Hispanic man between 35 and 55 years of age who wore a navy blue New York Yankees baseball cap, a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.