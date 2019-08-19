Angry rider punches man who bumped into him on 7 train in Long Island City: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who punched a fellow straphanger while on a train headed to Long Island City.

Police said that at 7:20 p.m. on July 21, a 43-year-old man was riding on a Manhattan-bound 7 train. As it approached the Court Square subway station, he accidentally touched an unknown man on the train, which led to a verbal dispute between the men.

Law enforcement sources noted that the suspect punched the victim in the back of the head and then grabbed the victim by his hair, ultimately stopping the assault.

The victim got off the train at the station and refused medical attention at the scene, authorities noted. The suspect remained on the train.

Police released the following photo of the suspect taken at another station:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept strictly confidential.