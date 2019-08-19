City’s Transportation Department installs new traffic signal at notoriously unsafe Hollis intersection

Bringing order to a dangerous Hollis intersection, the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) installed a new traffic signal at 99th Avenue and 195th Street, according to City Councilman I. Daneek Miller.

The new traffic light clarifies the rights of way where previously only a single stop sign controlled traffic on one street.

“At the request of the community our staff has been working vigilantly with DOT to ensure that the 99th Avenue and 195th Street intersection received a proper evaluation,” Miller said. “Community members felt unsafe, and the number of crashes along this avenue were concerning as well. Our success in getting a traffic signal for this intersection proves that Vision Zero can work for all communities.”

The new traffic signal follows requests from local residents to address community safety concerns along 99th Avenue and the surrounding neighborhood. Previously, only traffic on 195th Street was controlled by a stop sign, whereas drivers on 99th Avenue had no stop sign.

Following the advocacy of residents and local elected leaders, DOT re-evaluated the intersection, which was finalized and approved in the fall.

“We are excited to announce this recently installed signal, which helps residents feel safer whether they walk, drive or bike,” DOT Queens Borough Commissioner Nicole Garcia said. “We than Council Member Miller, the 103rd Precinct and the Hollis Local Development Corporation for their ongoing support as we work collaboratively to bring safety treatments to Council District 27.”