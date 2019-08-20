Cops release video of creep who sexually assaulted woman under LIRR overpass in Jamaica

Cops are looking for a creep who sexually assaulted a woman underneath a train overpass in Jamaica early Sunday morning.

Authorities say that at 2:40 a.m. on Aug. 18, a 22-year-old woman was in the vicinity of Tuskegee Airmen Way and 157th Street when an unknown man dragged her under a nearby Long Island Rail Road train trestle. The suspect proceeded to strike the victim on the head with a hard object and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was treated for a contusion to the back of the head at a nearby hospital.

Police release video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

The suspect is described as a heavy-set black man in his 40s and standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He had a dark-colored cap or du-rag on his head and was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.