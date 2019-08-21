While the summer is starting to wind down, the real estate market in Queens continues to heat up. Every week, new homes are hopping on the market and are ready for prospective buyers to come by for a visit.
This week we’re showing off a Bayside ranch with water views, an updated Howard Beach bungalow and a New Hyde Park colonial with plenty of room for family.
MLS: 3156406
37-08 222nd St., Bayside, NY 11361
Listing Price: $829,000
Details: This Bayside ranch offers views of the Little Neck Bay and the Bayside Marina. Features include two bedrooms, one full bathroom, a large living room/dining room combo with a stone fireplace, an attached garage and a small attic. The home is nearby the LIRR, the 7 train, buses and is convenient to all major highways, giving you plenty of access to the rest of the city and Long Island.
For more information, contact listing agent John Benetos at 917-837-1145.
MLS: 3133073
102-18 159th Dr., Howard Beach, NY 11414
Listing Price: $479,000
Details: This bright and cozy bungalow in Howard Beach has been completely renovated that blends a traditional style with a modern look. Features include two bedrooms, one full bathroom, a living room, a kitchen with new cabinets and tiles, new floors, windows and lighting, plus an attic for storage or as another functional room. The bungalow is just two blocks away from the A train, making it ideal for commuters.
For more information, contact listing agent Kathleen McCarthy at 516-790-2195.
MLS: 3115101
23 William St., New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Listing Price: $918,888
Details: This beautifully maintained New Hyde Park colonial sits comfortably on a tree-lined street. Features include five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a living room, dining room, a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a den, a private driveway that can hold four cars, and an attached garage. The finished basement and attic provide extra space for storage and a space for hanging out.
For more information, contact listing agent Natalie Stacom at 516-458-3412.
