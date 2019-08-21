Dancing in the street! The annual Jazzmobile Block Party is in Corona on Aug. 24

This gig is for streetwise music lovers.

The Louis Armstrong House Museum hosts the Jazzmobile Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The main event is a free, outdoor, two-hour concert featuring two world-traveling jazz groups ─ Jay Rodriguez’s Latin Swing Band and The Jumaane Smith Quartet ─ but docents will offer free, indoor tours of the landmarked residence every 30 minutes from noon to 4:30 p.m. as part of the celebration.

A three-time Grammy nominee who’s been on the scene for four decades, Jay Rodriguez is one of those musicians who simply does it all. He plays saxophone, flute, and clarinet. He’s good with tenor, alto, soprano, and bass. Plus, he composes, arranges and produces music, while also founding entities such the Groove Collective.

The Colombia native who studied at the Manhattan School of Music can produce smooth sounds or explosive ones. He can demonstrate discipline and loyalty to traditional themes or improvise. He has collaborated with a diverse list of artists, ranging from Stevie Wonder to Elvis Costello to Prince to Tito Puente to Erykah Badu.

Meanwhile, Jumaane Smith is a trumpeter and vocalist whose trophy case includes five Grammys and an Emmy. After studying with Wynton Marsalis at the Juilliard School of Music, the Seattle native went on to collaborate with Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones and Alicia Keys, but he’s most famous for touring and recording with Michael Bublé for about a decade.

The Armstrong House is located at 34-56 107th St. in Corona, and the Jazzmobile show will unfold in front of the property. Motor vehicles will be banned between 34th and 37th streets, and a food truck should be there. Parking is available in the neighborhood, and the property is about five blocks from the 103rd Street-Corona Plaza station on the 7 line.

Known affectionately as “Satchmo,” Armstrong was one of the most famous jazz musicians of all time. He and his fourth wife, Lucille, bought the Corona property in 1943. Lucille outlived her husband and donated it to the city to be converted into a museum upon her death in 1983.

Across the street, construction is underway on the Louis Armstrong House Museum Education Center. Once the $23 million project is finished, the 14,000-square-foot venue will have a 68-seat performance space, an art gallery, and a gift shop.

Images: Jay Rodriguez (top); Jumaane Smith (bottom)