Electronic artist shares her music at a listening party in Flushing on Aug. 24

She describes her profession as “technologist” and she’s been fusing electronica, hip-hop, future bass, K-pop and dance music as part of the “dolltr!ck” project for the past few years. Now, she’s ready to share her art during a listening party in Flushing on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Claire Marie Lim will present “Colors of Us,” a work-in-progress which consists of electronic music created with female-identifying youth of Asian descent in Queens, at the Lewis Latimer House Museum at 5 p.m. It’s actually a live performance, and Lim will play her tunes and discuss the album’s conception for about 90 minutes.

Admission is free, but registration is required. A reception with light refreshments follows.

Since 2016, Lim’s main focus has been dolltr!ck. She paints original soundscapes with synths, drum machines and controllers. She also performs a solo electronic act with a synth, plays live DJ sets and leads clinics on music technology.

The aim is to engage emotions and highlight ideas related to the human condition.

The Singapore native has diplomas in piano and flute performance from the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music. She graduated from Berklee College of Music with areas of study that included production, electronic performance, ethnomusicology and dance via the Boston Conservatory. She’s also a certified trainer for Bitwig, a multi-platform sound-creation system, and Logic Pro X, a sound library with loops, samples and instruments.

The Latimer House is located at 34-41 137th St. It’s a museum with landmark status, but it’s an appropriate venue for Lim’s super modern listening party. Its namesake, Lewis Latimer (1848–1928), was an African-American inventor who worked with Alexander Graham Bell on the telephone and Thomas A. Edison on the lightbulb. In honor of his career, the nonprofit that runs Latimer House offers programs that highlight the contributions to science and technology that Latimer and other African-Americans have made.

“Colors of Us” is part of the 2018-2019 Queens Council on the Arts Artist Commissioning Program. The listening party on Saturday is not the end of the effort. Lim will present the world premiere of the completely finished product during a live show at Queens Botanical Garden on Sept. 15.

Images: Latimer House and dolltr!ck