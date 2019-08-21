Missing chef last seen leaving Elmhurst house to go to work: cops

Police need the public’s help locating a man who was last seen leaving his Elmhurst home to go to work on Monday.

Andrea Zamperoni was last seen at 41-39 74th St. at noon on Aug. 19, according to the NYPD. Police say that Zamperoni was leaving to go to work at Cipriani Dolci, located in Grand Central Terminal, but did not show up.

Reports on social media indicated that Zamperoni’s friends and co-workers last saw him over the weekend. Sources familiar with the investigation say that Zamperoni is of good mental and physical health.

Anyone with information about Zamperoni’s whereabouts can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.