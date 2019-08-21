Queens Beer Fest to return to LIC Flea & Food this October

Mark your calendars, beer-lovers — the fourth annual Queens Beer Fest coming back to the LIC Flea & Food in October.

Join in the fun Oct. 5 and 6 for the festival, where you can get unlimited tastings of local craft beer from Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Long Island, Staten Island and Upstate NY. There will be over 50 local craft beers and ciders to taste, including some from LIC Beer Project, Iconyc Brewing Co., Big aLICe Brewing Co., Single Cut Beersmiths, Coney Island Brewing Company, Blue Point Brewing Company, Gun Hill Brewing Company, Mikkeller Brewing NYC and many more.

Festival-goers will receive a souvenir mug for their tastings. Tickets start at $39 and are available at www.QueensBeerFest.com. Use code COURIER and get 10 percent off of your tickets.

The Flea Market is also open and we will lots of amazing vendors for you to shop and eat. Grab a taste of global cuisine from Don Ceviche, Emapanada Papa, Muzzles and more. For those with a sweet tooth, Cozi Treats will be onsite selling gourmet cupcakes and macarons.

For those who love to shop vintage and hand-crafted items, look no more. Nomada Colors will be on hand selling handmade earrings and Valencia Leigh will be also be selling jewelry and headbands.

LIC Flea & Food is open on specific dates Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and is located at 5-25 46th Ave. in Long Island City, at the corner of Fifth Street and 46th Avenue. For more information and to RSVP for a chance to win Flea Bucks, visit www.LICFlea.com.