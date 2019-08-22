Armed pair involved in three Queens robberies linked to nine other jobs across city: cops

Cops are looking for a duo who they believe are behind a series of 13 armed robbery attempts in Queens and beyond this month.

The incidents took place in Queens’ 107th, 108th and 114th Precincts, as well as other locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

In an Aug. 21 release, the NYPD released images of one of the two suspects, whom they identified as 31-year-old Brandon McDonald of Brooklyn.

Police said that the first Queens robbery occurred at 2 a.m. on Aug. 2 at the intersection of 38th Street and Broadway in Astoria. A 41-year-old female victim was approached by two unidentified males on the street who displayed a firearm and grab her property.

Law enforcement sources said when the men were unsuccessful in their attempt, they fled in a Ford Mustang. The victim did not sustain any injuries as a result of this incident.

The second Queens incident occurred the next day, at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, at 9th Street and Queens Plaza South in Long Island City.

Authorities said two unidentified males approached a 27-year-old male victim on the streets. The duo feigned a firearm, demanded his property and removed jewelry, with a total estimated value of $24,000.

Police reported that the individuals fled on foot to parts unknown. No injuries were reported.

The most recent incident in Queens occurred more than a week later, at 8:17 p.m. on Aug. 15, in the area of 192nd Street and Aberdeen Road in Fresh Meadows, authorities said.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspects displayed a firearm to a 41-year-old male and demanded his property. They removed a watch with a total estimated value of $300.

Police noted that the individuals then fled on foot to parts unknown. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the pattern or McDonald’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or send a message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.