Bike-riding creep wanted for groping women’s buttocks on the streets of Ridgewood

Cops are looking for a bicyclist who couldn’t keep his hands to himself and groped two women on the streets of Ridgewood earlier this month.

Law enforcement sources said the first incident occurred at 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 14, as a 20-year-old woman walked through the vicinity of Stockholm Street and Seneca Avenue.

According to authorities, the bike-riding pervert rode up from behind, grabbed the woman’s buttocks and pedaled away from the scene westbound on Stockholm Street.

The very next day, at 11 p.m. on Aug. 15, the two-wheeled groper attacked a 26-year-old woman as she walked in front of a home on Bleecker Street between Woodward and Onderdonk Avenues.

As in the first incident, police said, the creep approached the victim from behind, grabbed her behind and rode away, this time in an unknown direction.

Both incidents were reported to the 104th Precinct. Neither woman was injured.

On Aug. 21, the NYPD released video footage of the suspect taken shortly after the first incident. Cops described him as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years of age, who was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the groper’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.