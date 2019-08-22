Cambria Heights man cuffed for fatally shooting a man in Springfield Gardens earlier this week

A Cambria Heights man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering a man in Springfield Gardens early Tuesday morning.

Following an ongoing investigation, police arrested Jermaine Orr, 18, of 210th Street on Aug. 21. He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say that at 12:29 a.m. on Aug. 20, police responded to a 911 call of a man shot outside of a home on 176th Street near 145th Avenue in Springfield Gardens. Upon their arrival, officers from the 105th Precinct found Angel Nixon, 18, with gunshot wounds to the head, torso and leg.

Nixon was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Prior to the shooting, according to police, Nixon was allegedly having an argument with Orr. At this time, it is unclear if Orr and Nixon knew each other prior to this incident or what the motive behind the shooting was.

Nixon was previously arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in an attempted car break-in with two other individuals in Laurelton. During this incident, the vehicle’s owner, a 58-year-old retired corrections officer, caught the suspects in the act and got into a physical dispute with one of the thieves, who pistolwhipped him.

The retired officer then pulled out his own gun and opened fire, fatally shooting the suspect, identified as Fabrice Ferrari, 21.