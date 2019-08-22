Here’s a uniquely shaped one-bedroom apartment in the center of Long Island City that comes with a number of appealing features and a clean, modern style. Located on the fourth floor of a 15-story building at 41-32 27th St., the unit is walking distance from a number of parks, acclaimed restaurants and public transit options to Manhattan.
There’s a well proportioned living-dining area laid out on a diagonal, with two huge windows flooding the room with light. The open kitchen is designed with the home chef in mind, and features bronze hardware, stainless appliances, Caesarstone counters and a marble backsplash. Satin-finished blue lacquer cabinetry in the kitchen — complete with built-in wine rack — are a welcome splash of color.
The bedroom is roomy, with large, floor-to-ceiling windows and a large closet. On the other side of the apartment is the bathroom, which has an attractive Scandinavian-themed shower with glass doors. Nearby is a washer-dryer, as well as another large closet.
Amenities throughout the building, which is called the Steelhaus, includes bike storage, a meditation courtyard, an open picnic area, a fitness center (with changing room) and private outdoor dining area. The rooftop terrace features sweeping views of the New York City skyline. There is a rooftop lounge as well.
Commuters to Manhattan are in luck: Queensboro Plaza station, which offers access to the 7, N and W trains, is only a half-block away.
Listed by Eli Kamitsis of Modern Spaces, the unit is asking $3,250, which is the net effective rent, including one month free. There is no broker fee.
[Listing: 41-32 27th Street | Broker: Modern Spaces] GMAP