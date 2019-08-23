Eat your way through the 2019 U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows with celebrity chefs from around the globe

The U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows Corona Park isn’t just for tennis — food lovers are welcome too.

This year, renowned chefs from around the globe are back to feed the masses at the two week-long tennis tournament. Chefs José Andrés, Tom Colicchio and Jacques Torres join the ranks of veteran U.S. Open chefs to introduce their new dining options to hungry tennis fans.

Every year, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and their hospitality partner Levy team up to feed over 700,000 fans across the Food Village, restaurants and concessions areas.

Three-time James Beard Foundation award winner Chef Andrés is debuting his cuisine at the U.S. Open this year. The Spanish-American chef brings patrons items off his Butterfly Tacos Y Tortas menu, inspired by Mexico City’s street food culture.

Diners can sample a Cochinita Pibil Torta, a warm bolillo roll filled with Yucatan pork and pickled red onion or Hongos Tacos with wild mushrooms, braised Maggi sauce, guacamole and salsa serrano.

Top Chef alum and nine-time James Beard Award winner Chef Colicchio brings his sandwich creations from ‘Witchcraft, which first opened in 2003. These sandwiches use elevated ingredients including sustainable proteins, seasonal produce and artisan bread. Those at the U.S. Open will get a taste of ‘Witchcraft’s grilled flank steak and kale sandwich, a lobster BLT and chopped chickpea and roasted red pepper sandwich.

Also new this year is Queens’ own Dumpling Galaxy, which opened in Flushing in 2014. Chef and owner Helen Yu has introduced myriad flavor combinations to dumpling lovers everywhere. This year, Yu is offering four flavors of her popular handmade dumplings: lamb with green squash, chicken with broccoli, pork with cabbage and mixed vegetable.

Below is a list of other new and returning food options at this year’s U.S. Open:

Fieldtrip

OakBerry

Fuku

Hill Country Barbecue

JoJu

Korilla BBQ & Poke Yachty

Le Chef Paul’s Creperie

Melt Bakery

Melt Shop

Pat LaFrieda’s

Champions by Benjamin Steakhouse

Mojito by David Burke

Café Spiaggia

Wine Bar Food

ACES

Lure Fish Bar

Head to the U.S. Open website to check out a complete list of dining options this year.