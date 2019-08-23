Enjoy carnival food and games at the Richmond Hill Block Association’s 46th Annual Park Fair on Sept. 14

The Richmond Hill Block Association is inviting the community to its 46th Annual Park Fair on Saturday, Sept. 14, for a fun-filled day of games, food and more.

The fair will be held in Forest Park at the Buddy Monument near the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Park Lane South from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Park Fair will feature local vendors, carnival food, rides, games, live music, a flea market, raffles, and much more for friends and family. Rain or shine, admission is free.

“It’s rare that a local community event celebrates a 46th anniversary,” said Paul Bankert of the Richmond Hill Block Association. “Volunteers from the Richmond Hill Block Association manage and set up this entire event for the benefit of the community. The Park Fair is the RHBA’s primary fundraiser each year, allowing them to continue their community focused work.”

For more information and applications call: (718) 849-3759; or email: RHBA@att.net. You can also visit The Richmond Hill Block Association:110-08 Jamaica Avenue, Richmond Hill.