Learn important tools for success at annual nonprofit conference hosted by Investors Bank

Investors Bank, in assistance with The Long Island Press and Schneps Media, will present their annual Art of Thriving Not-for-Profit Conference for nonprofit organizations in Queens and on Long Island next month.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with colleagues who represent a broad mix of nonprofit organizations that serve on the local, regional and national levels. Leaders, professional staff, and volunteers from the nonprofit community in New York City as well as Nassau and Suffolk counties are invited to attend the conference.

The conference will be on Tuesday, Sept. 10, beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Inn at New Hyde Park, located at 214 Jericho Tpke. in New Hyde Park.

The event will begin with a catered breakfast and networking, followed by opening remarks from Investors Bank Chairman and CEO Kevin Cummings. The keynote address is scheduled for 10 a.m., with Executive Chairman Eric J. Gertler of U.S. News & World Report, as the conference’s featured speaker. Gertler serves as a trustee of both the Zuckerman Family Foundation and the Zuckerman Mind Brain and Behavior Institute at Columbia University.

Gertler’s theme will focus on the value that not-for-profits may derive by building stronger relationships with the traditional, digital and social media platforms. Ultimately, these relationships can create greater awareness of an organization’s mission and its achievements and foster a wide range of new connections and alliances.

A panel discussion will follow the keynote address, led by Investors Bank Vice President Gilbert Ricotta, an expert at helping not-for-profits secure financing for their operations, as the moderator.

A team from the Investors Foundation is also participating in the conference. The foundation is marking its 15th anniversary in 2019, and the organization has provided over $30 million in grants to nonprofits since its founding.

Admission is free, however pre-registration is required as seating is limited. To register online, visit the Art of Thriving Conference web page at www.myinvestorsbank.com/nynfp. For more details about the conference, contact Assistant Vice President and Community Development Officer Jennifer Smith at 718-330-3830 or by email at JLSmith@investorsbank.com.