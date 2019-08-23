Queens Chamber of Commerce promotes restaurants, hotels to US Open tennis fans with new interactive map

As more than 800,000 tennis fans descend on the borough for the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, The Queens Chamber of Commerce is swinging into action with the release of its complimentary 2019 Best of Queens Hospitality & Dining Guide, highlighting some of the best hotels and restaurants.

The guide showcases restaurants by neighborhood and cuisine and includes notable ratings and public transit directions.

“With over 6,000 restaurants and 150 hotels, New Yorkers know that Queens is the best borough to sample cuisines from all over the world and stay while you’re visiting,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas J. Grech said. “We’re excited to welcome more than 800,000 tennis fans to the U.S. Open this year and encourage them to stay in Queens to experience all our borough has to offer and support local businesses. Our 2019 Best of Queens Hospitality & Dining Guide will make it easier for everyone, from native New Yorkers to tourists visiting for the first time, to find restaurants and hotels that will make their time spent in Queens memorable.”

The guide is accompanied by a mobile optimized microsite, developed by LiveXYZ, that displays an interactive map showing bars and restaurants from the guide and what’s happening inside each location throughout the day including happy hours and food and drink specials. The interactive map is also available at https://queenschamberrestaurantguide.com/.

“Tourism in Queens is booming these days, and now this project is going to catapult the borough to another level,” Queens Tourism Council Director of Public Relations Rob MacKay said. “The guide, the map, and related technology will provide tourists with an easy, direct way to learn about the wonderful things that are going on in the world’s most diverse county.”

The 2019 Best of Queens Hospitality & Dining Guide will be distributed at the U.S. Open and area hotels, Queens Chamber of Commerce member businesses and at events throughout the year.

“We are excited to work with LiveXYZ on the launch of our interactive map, and offer this cutting-edge technology to our members, Queens residents and visitors to the borough” Grech said. “This tool will make it incredibly easy for users to discover great bars and restaurants, and will help Queens Chamber members to grow their customer base,”

Grech also announced that earlier this month, the Queens Chamber of Commerce moved to a larger office space inside the Bulova Corporate Center where its been located for the last 25 years.

“Due to our incredible growth over the past few years, the expansion of our programs and further push into a number of new communities in Queens County, we are thrilled to be staying in the same building so that we can continue to serve all the businesses in Queens,” Grech said. “We’ve hired new staff and launched new initiatives to benefit our members and the borough as a whole. This move will help us better serve Queens’ business community and we invite all business owners to come and pay us a visit so we can help your business grow and thrive.”

The new office is located at 75-20 Astoria Blvd. in East Elmhurst. Suite 140.