Twentysomething man shot to death on an Elmhurst street, cops looking for suspect

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Elmhurst on Sunday afternoon that claimed a man’s life.

Officers from the 110th Precinct and EMS responded to a 911 call at 5:02 p.m. regarding a shooting in the area of Manila Street and Kneeland Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found the victim, an unidentified man believed to be in his 20s, with a gunshot wound to his head. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene; his identity has been withheld pending family notification.

His body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police have not yet established a motive, or a possible description of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.