$62.5 million Bayside and Flushing sewer and water main replacement project just 30 percent complete

It’s been causing headaches for drivers and residents alike for months, but the ongoing Bayside sewer and water main replacement project is nearly a third of the way done, according to the project’s contractor.

Since the Department of Design and Construction (DDC) and Long Island City-based construction firm CAC Industries broke ground in May 2018, workers have completed approximately 30 percent of all upgrades on the project. The $62.5 million project aims to upgrade all sewers and water mains in Bayside and neighboring Flushing.

“At this point, CAC is doing everything possible to finish on time. We are currently simultaneously working on several locations with multiple crews in order to expedite the timely completion of the project,” said Project Manager Boris Sirunyan.

The entire project spans 33rd Avenue from 156th Street to Utopia Parkway and 37th, 38th and 39th avenues from Utopia Parkway to 216th Street. DDC and CAC hope to have the project completed by 2021.

Sirunyan said that there are several crews onsite currently working at four locations:

Francis Lewis Boulevard and 38th Avenue

38th Avenue and 209 Street

37 Avenue and 192 Street

33 Avenue and 162 Street

According to Sirunyan, construction typically takes place from Monday to Friday, though sometimes CAC crews do work on weekends and evenings in certain business areas per Department of Transportation permits and DDC specifications.

The project, which the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) funds, includes over seven miles of new water mains, new storm and sanitary sewers and 80 new fire hydrants and catch basins.

Parking in the area has been at a premium since construction began and residents, as well as people who work in the area, have experienced trouble finding spots. Sirunyan said that CAC representatives and the DDC office constantly monitor locations to see if residents can resume parking.

“[A] construction zone is not only [the] actual trench but equipment, trucking. All this needs some space to operate,” Sirunyan said.

The speed of the project (or lack thereof, according to some in the community) has been of great concern to Councilman Paul Vallone.

“I am troubled by the poor street conditions that have developed in areas of Bayside as a result of the ongoing sewer and water main project,” Vallone told QNS back in May. “My office will continue to relay the community’s concerns and advocate for prompt road repair work to both DDC and the lead contractor for the project.”

For residents interested in project information and updates, contact Community Construction Liaison Letisha James at qed991ccl[@]gmail.com.