Bandit with knife sought for swiping cash from senior woman along a Maspeth street

Cops are looking for a crook who robbed a woman at knifepoint on a Maspeth corner last week.

Police say that just before 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, a 62-year-old woman was at the corner of 60th Avenue and 60th Place when she was approached by an unknown man. The man pulled out a knife and told the victim, “Give me your money.”

The victim complied and the suspect ran off with $20 in cash to parts unknown.

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to the scene after the victim called 911 to report the robbery. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

On Aug. 23, the 104th Precinct tweeted out photos of the suspect, who is described as a white man with dark hair and a bear, standing 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 180 to 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723.

