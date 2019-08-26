Boyfriend sought for attacking woman with broomstick and fists in Howard Beach domestic dispute

Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked his girlfriend during a domestic dispute in Howard Beach.

According to authorities, at 4 p.m. on Aug. 18, police responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at a residence in the vicinity of 98th Street and 164th Avenue.

Upon their arrival, they were informed by a 46-year-old woman that her boyfriend, identified as Peter Sarter, allegedly threw her cellphone to the ground with the intent of breaking it and hit her with a broomstick.

The victim told police that Sarter allegedly grabbed her by the hair and pulled her outside to the car, where he punched her 20 times. Sarter then allegedly fled the scene to parts unknown.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that the victim suffered pain and discomfort as a result of the assault. EMS responded to the location but the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The 106th Precinct tweeted out a photo of Sarter on Aug. 25:

 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the 106th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-845-2261.

