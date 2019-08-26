Bushwick man busted by cops for slashing man in the legs on a Ridgewood street

Photo via Getty Images

A Bushwick man landed in a Queens jail on Saturday morning after allegedly slashing a man’s legs at a Ridgewood intersection.

Law enforcement sources said Herman Mateo, 31, of Porter Avenue attacked the 19-year-old male victim at about 1:25 a.m. on Aug. 24 at the corner of Seneca Avenue and Cornelia Street.

Officers from the 104th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the assault, found the victim with slash wounds to his legs. Paramedics rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

At this time, police sources said the motive for the attack remains unclear and under investigation. According to a report on the Citizen app, the perpetrator allegedly used a machete, but sources familiar with the case could not confirm if that was the weapon.

Responding officers picked up Mateo shortly after the incident in front of an apartment building on Cornelia Street near Onderdonk Avenue, just a few feet from where the attack occurred. He was also found to have marijuana and narcotics in his possession, police said.

Mateo was charged with second-degree counts of assault, menacing and criminal trespass, along with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Bike-riding creep wanted for groping women’s buttocks on the streets of Ridgewood
Bike-riding creep wanted for groping women’s buttocks on the streets of Ridgewood
Ridgewood-to-Downtown Brooklyn bus line loses stops as route gets longer buses: MTA
Ridgewood-to-Downtown Brooklyn bus line loses stops as route gets longer buses: MTA
Popular Stories
Great food, great music, great fun at Jamaican Jerk Festival on Sunday


Skip to toolbar