Astoria-based arts organization brings back program to fund artists and art commissioners

An Astoria-based nonprofit is once again funding local artists and artist commissions.

The Queens Council on the Arts (QCA) announced that they are currently accepting applications for its annual Artist Commissioning Program (ACP). For the third year, QCA encourages Queens-based creatives to apply for a $10,000 artist commission.

Since the organization began the program, its goal was to democratize the historically privileged artist commissioning process. All Queens-based or affiliated playwrights, choreographers or composers are welcome to apply.

Each year, the QCA chooses two neighborhoods on which artists can focus their works. The 2019-2020 commissioning cycle focusing on Flushing and Maspeth/Ridgewood, which forms two seven-member, community-based commissioning groups.

According to QCA, the program enables community members acting as “art commissioners” to “fill gaps in American culture.” The program also supports works that “tell untold stories highlighting underrepresented protagonists.”

During the yearlong program, both artists and artist commissioners participate in “monthly convenings.” The process includes project updates, professional development programs on commissioning art and other collaborative arts events.

Artists work with an “advisory cohort” of local art commissioners and produce a world premiere of their project. All pieces will premiere by Sept. 30, 2020.

QCA asks that artist commissioners apply by Oct. 17 and artists apply by Nov. 14. For more information and to apply, visit queenscouncilarts.org/acp.