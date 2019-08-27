Bayside cops arrest two Jamaica men on multiple drug and weapons charges

The top cop at Bayside’s 111th Precinct helped his fellow officers cuff two Jamaica men earlier this month on a slew of illegal drug and gun possession charges.

According to authorities, officers from the command on Northern Boulevard arrested 31-year-old Wilmer Clotter and 63-year-old Rafael Toscano on Aug. 15.

An NYPD spokesperson said that day tour and plainclothes officers apprehended the suspects in the rear of Infiniti of Bayside at 217-07 Northern Blvd. just before 1 p.m. Cops then arrested the pair and brought them to the precinct around 3:17 p.m. that afternoon.

Law enforcement sources noted that Captain John Hall, commander of the 111th Precinct, helped facilitate the arrest.

Police charged Clotter and with the following criminal charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm

Third-degree criminal possession of a defaced weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a firearm or weapon

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Clotter’s accomplice Toscano faced the same four criminal weapons charges in addition to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with 10 counts of intent to sell.

The NYPD praised police from the Bayside-based precinct for getting illegal firearms and drugs off the streets.